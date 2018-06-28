Tangmere Players remember ‘brilliant’ and ‘talented’ actor

‘A very talented’ actor, taken before his time. That is how Angus Jones, from Tangmere, will be remembered by the Tangmere Players, with whom he enjoyed performing for many years.

Following a tribute from Angus’ family, Tangmere Players’ member and parish council chairman Andrew Irwin said the 17-year-old would be ‘sorely missed’ by the acting group and everyone he touched in his ‘brief performance’.

He said: “Angus was a very talented young man that has been taken from us before his full potential was developed.

“He was a part of the Young Players team and was beginning to make his mark with the adult production members of the Tangmere Players.

“At the annual meeting of the Tangmere Players last Sunday there was hardly a dry eye in the house as we expressed our disbelief that such a tragedy occurred.

“I recall sharing with Angus a stand-up double act whilst selling raffle tickets at the May performance where Angus played a silent Charlie Chaplin.

“At the end he received an ovation for his brilliant miming as he mouthed the winning raffle numbers.

“He will be sorely missed by me personally, and by all those people that he touched in his brief performance here with us.”