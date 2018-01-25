Tarka the Otter shortlisted for nation’s favourite nature book

Tarka the Otter has been shortlisted in the top ten titles competing for the nation’s favourite nature book.

The bestseller was written by Observer columnist Richard Williamson’s father, Henry Williamson.

Nominations are open until midnight tonight (Thursday) for the competition being run by BBC 2 Winterwatch, with the winner to be announced on the programme at the end of January.

Tarka the Otter was first published in 1927 and has never been out of print.

Last October, the Henry Williamson Society (of which Richard is president) celebrated its 90th anniversary by visiting many of the iconic places mentioned in the book and reading the appropriate passage.

Vote at www.ahrc.ac.uk/favouritenaturebooks. For Richard’s nature column see pages 58 and 59 of this week’s print edition.