Taster sessions at new adult education centre

Free taster sessions in learning everything from dressmaking and playing the ukulele to key skills in English and maths are on offer today at a newly opened adult education centre in Kingsham Road.

The open day follows a ribbon cutting ceremony for the centre at Chichester High School campus yesterday, which is run by charity Aspire Sussex.

It is hoped the 45 minute taster classes will inspire adult learners to try the day, weekend and evening courses set to start at the centre after the Easter holiday.

Robyn Kohler, chief executive of Aspire Sussex said: “We are really excited about the launch of our new centre and the opportunity to build a new programme of courses for people living in and around Chichester to enjoy and learn new skills.

“We look forward to welcoming new learners into the centre on the 15th February to get a taste of what we do and help us celebrate our launch!”

The free 45 minute taster sessions are due to run from 1pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 9pm:

 Spanish – a taste of

 Yoga for wellbeing

 Dressmaking demo

 Ukulele taster

 Helping your child with English

 Guitar taster

 French taster

 Exploring maths for everyone

 Photography taster

Afternoon or evening slots are available to book via https://aspirechichester.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling the office 01243 850740.

The taster sessions are part of a project funded by the Big Lottery, Awards for All programme, to inspire new learners to take part in adult education programmes.

A full brochure is atwww.aspiresussex.org.uk.