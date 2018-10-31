Taxi firm worker near Chichester explosion ‘told to stay inside’

A taxi firm worker whose office is near the Chichester explosion has been told to stay inside.

The explosion knocked down a wall in Market Road, Chichester, earlier this evening. A cordon has been set up and buildings within a 100-metre radius have been evacuated, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Click here to read more.

The explosion in Market Road, Chichester

Lisa Waller, who works at Starline Taxis, in Market Road, was in her office when she heard the explosion go off at around 6.45pm.

Lisa said: “We have been told that it is safer to stay in our office for now until we are told more.

“We have stayed upstairs out of the way until further notice.”

Story written by Yasmin Randall