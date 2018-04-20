Tea and Bake-Off fun at Hunston

A community tea event at Hunston has been hailed as a great success.

The Community Tea and Bake Off Competition, held at Hunston Village Hall on Sunday, is said to have surpassed all expectations.

Photo of the four category winners: Gary Richardson (men), Hebe Winstanley (Under 10s), Tavish Vinton-Peters (11-16), and Di Redford (Ladies)

The event, which was organised by Hunston Parish Council with support from Hunston WI and villagers, was so well attended it was standing room only at the hall.

Hunston’s bake-off competition saw a total of 20 entries, including six under 10s (from Lilah Douglas, Sienna Foster, Lauren Sollis, Edward Talman, Hebe Winstanley and Noah Winstanley) and three men (David Betts, Gary Richardson and Bruce Wilkins).

The judges were Sue Waite, Revd James Russell, the vicar in North Mundham and Hunston, and cllr Jamie Fitzjohn.

Category winners were Hebe Winstanley in the under 10s, Tavish Vinton-Peters in the 11-16s, Di Redford for adult female and Gary Richardson for adult male.

Five entrants in the under 10s category with judge Sue Waite: Hebe Winstanley, Noah Winstanley, Lilah Douglas, Sienna Foster, and Lauren Sollis

Star Baker was awarded to Hebe Winstanley for her highly creative and delicious tasting cake.

Villagers were entertained by the Community Gospel Choir and their generosity in buying raffle tickets and making donations resulted in £460 raised to contribute to the urgently needed disabled toilet in the Hall.

Thanks have been give to those who donated raffle prizes: The Spotted Cow, Hunter’s Lodge Riding Centre, Chichester Golf Club, Kirklands Shop, Hunston Post Office, local artist Gaye Clear and more.

The Parish Council were delighted with the support from local shops and businesses.

Particular thanks have been extended to the ladies who worked tirelessly in the kitchen and all those who so generously donated sandwiches and cakes for the tea.