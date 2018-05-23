Team Gina achieves marathon dream

A Lavant woman has achieved a lifelong dream by taking on a marathon challenge.

Gina Quest did not let her diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis diminish her dreams of running the London Marathon, and has now successfully taken on the challenge.

Before taking on the marathon, she decided that she was absolutely determined to get to London and finish the course.

She was joined in the London Marathon by her guide runner and training partner Bob Mallett in the run, which she took part in to raise funds for Arthritis Research UK.

She has smashed her original fundraising target, and has raised thousands of pounds for the charity, which aims to help everyone affected by arthritis to live fuller lives. Arthritis Research UK, invests in breakthrough treatments, the best information and vital support for everyone affected by arthritis.

Gina is a past pupil of Chichester’s St Anthony’s School, which supported her endeavour as part of ‘Team Gina’.

Jenny Quest, Gina’s mum, said: “The London Marathon provides many positive experiences and this year it led to Gina Quest’s dream coming true! She has always dreamed of running the marathon and because of health problems, she suffers from Rheumatoid Arthritis, Bob Mallet joined her as a guide runner to steer her safely through training and the day. Their target, also, was to raise £2,500 for Arthritis Research UK - and they did it! They completed the marathon in six hours, eight minutes and 39 seconds, and raised an amazing total of £8,000!

“They would like to thank friends, family and so many supporters for their incredible contributions.”

Gina said: “Eight years ago I was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis, at 22 years of age. I have always enjoyed being active in life and have spent a lot of time raising money for Sailing for Disabled.

“Blood results are showing I am free of inflammation at present so I wanted to use this opportunity to raise money for Arthritis Research UK.”

Find out more by visiting Gina’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gina-quest.