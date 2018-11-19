Technicians ‘assessing’ signalling fault between Chichester and Havant

Commuters are advised to expect delays or cancellations after a signalling fault between Chichester and Havant was identified this afternoon.

According to Southern, trains on all lines through and between the stations have to run at reduced speed, due to the signalling problems.

In a tweet, Southern confirmed that services running between Chichester and Havant are subject to delays of up to 20 minutes and possible cancellation.

It added: “Network Rail technicians are on site assessing this fault and working to make repairs.”