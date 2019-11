A 14-year-old girl was involved in a collision with a car in Chichester last Tuesday (November 12), according to Sussex Police.

Police said the girl, from Bognor Regis, sustained bruising after the collision in Whyke Road at around 8.15am.

A spokesman said: "It happened between the road's junctions with Langdale Avenue and the A27 Chichester by-pass.

"The car involved was a black Vauxhall Astra, driven by a 26-year-old local woman, who was unhurt."