THREE teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs in Havant Park.

A 14-year-old from Havant and two boys aged 15 and 17 from London were arrested yesterday at 12.40pm.

The Havant teenager has been released from custody but remains under investigation, the police have said.

The arrests were made as part of on-going police work to tackle drug supply in the area. The two boys from London are still in custody.