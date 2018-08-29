Temporary manager of Chichester pub 'graduates' course

A city centre pub manager is celebrating his ‘graduation’ from a training course run by the pub’s managing operator.

Chris Wood, manager at The Chantry in Southgate, was one of 125 employees to be selected for the course, which included organising a fundraiser for charity.

Chris chose to run a ‘charity race night’ for Chichester charity Cancerwise.

He said: “I’ve loved every moment since starting at the Chantry. It’s been such an amazing opportunity for me personally and I’ve really had the chance to spread my wings.

"The team and I have worked hard since I started to perfect the pub’s offer and our service and it’s really reflected in the amount of positive feedback that’s now coming in from customers.”

He added: “Cancerwise is an important charity to Chichester, so it was a no brainer when I picked it.”