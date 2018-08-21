Ten top breakfast venues in Chichester according to TripAdvisor

It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Whether you start with a healthy option of porridge or muesli or throw caution to the wind with a big fry-up, it’s always a pleasant change to go out for the meal.

But where in Chichester can you get the best breakfasts? We’ve checked with TripAdvisor on the top ten cafes or restaurants as decided by you, the public. And there’s a wonderful variety of food at a wide range of venues avilable. Check out the list below and we’ve included just some of the comments. Some of the establishments don’t open until mid-morning (so more of a brunch) - readers should check details before visiting.

1 - The Pass Street Food Cafe, Chichester Bypass Rutland Way

‘Brilliant food every time’ - ‘Deliciously divine delicacies’

2 - The Old Greenhouse, 82 Fishbourne Road West, Chichester

‘A little gem’ - ‘Great food, excellent service, fantastic host/chef - what a wonderful discovery!’

3 - The Exclusive Cake Shop & Vintage Tearoom, 47 North Street, Chichester

‘Quaint building and decor - lovely food’ - ‘Delicious and reasonable’

4 - The Crate and Apple, 14 Westgate, Chichester

‘Delightful experience ‘ - ‘Fabulous atmosphere’

5 - Artie’s Kitchen, 33 Southgate, Chichester

‘Wide choice and delicious’ - ‘Brilliant breakfast’

6 - Billy’s on the Beach, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester

‘Fabulous breakfast’ - ‘The view is spectacular’

7 - The Potager Restaurant, Birdham Road, At Crouchers Orchards, Chichester

‘They should have a Michelin star’ - ‘Breakfast was fresh tasty and plentiful’

8 - The Gribble Inn, Gribble Lane, Oving, Chichester

‘Friendly helpful staff and delicious food’ - ‘Delicious food in quaint setting’

9 - The Blacksmiths, Selsey Road, Donnington, Chichester

‘Delicious, beautifully cooked food in a lovely setting’ - ‘Great food and pleasant staff ‘

10 - The Fat Fig, 42 South Street, Chichester

‘Great brunch’ - ‘ Lovely breakfast’