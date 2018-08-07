The return of the Chilli Fiesta set to bring the heat

The UK’s biggest chilli festival is making its return for its 23rd year in a row.

Running from August 10-12 at West Dean Gardens, the Chilli Fiesta promises to include something for everything. Including live Latin bands and dance demonstrations to gardening workshops and a vintage fair, there will more than 140 varied stalls offering snacks, refreshments and gifts.

Alongside the large amount of stalls at the event there will be over 30 unique dance and music acts performing.

World Champion dancers, and stars of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, Neil and Katya Jones will make their Chilli Fiesta debut.

Katya was the winning professional in this year’s series of Strictly Come dancing.

Throughout the weekend, there will be Flamenco performances and workshops with professional dancers, including Latin American, Salsa, and Belly Dancing.

To cool down with the expected hot weather that weekend, there will be local ice cream on offer as well as a selection of bars including Champagne, Cocktails, Los Amigos, Craft cider, ales and a variety of different gins with tonics.

For more information, or to book a ticket, visit www.westdean.org.uk and find the Chilli Fiesta section.