The Vestry applies for extended hours

The Vestry pub in Southgate has applied for extended hours and a change of use for the site.

Read more: Vestry bar working with Chichester council to fix opening hours issue

Approval of the application (19/00277/FUL) would see an extension on the pub's opening hours to 2.30am. A planning restriction on the building says The Vestry should close at 12am.

The application proposes a change of use from retail (Class A1) to food and drink (Class A3) with ancillary hotel bedroom accommodation at first floor and external works.

Read more: Council not enforcing early closing on The Vestry despite pressure

Part of the applications states: "It is considered that the proposal would also directly assist in enhancing social interaction and the opportunities for meeting between people who might not otherwise come into contact with each other in the city centre."

Read more: Vestry staff call for public support as they face pressure to close early

Concerns have been raised in the past about the noise impact the site could have on nearby residents. A noise impact assessment stated that noise breakout on the street was 'very low level' and considerable lower than on some other premises in South Street.

It read: "At the rear of the property, and in particular outside Pegasus Court, no music from The Vestry could be hear. It was observed that there is some music noise breakout in this area, which is also affecting The Vestry hotel windows on the northern facade, and this originates from The Chantry. The side door of The Chantry does require some remedial work to reduce the music noise breakout to the quieter areas away from South Street.

"The smoking area at the front of The Vestry generates some noise but was supervised and numbers in this area were controlled. Dispersal at the end of the evening was without incident. Additional suggestions were made and the dispersal policy has now been updated."

Read more: Hundreds are signing a petition backing late-night drinks at The Vestry

