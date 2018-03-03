Therapy dog Evie has community support in bid for top Crufts title

A dog from Chichester, who has been a Pets As Therapy (PAT) Dog for eight years, is in the running for a top title at Crufts.

Evie, along with owner Alexandra Hughes, has been counting down to this year’s dog show since she was announced as one of six finalists in the HiLife PAT Dog of the Year 2018 award.

Evie is a Pets As Therapy dog

The ten year old Labrador regularly visits St Richard’s Hospital, as well as care homes for the elderly.

She helps with dog phobia work and also visits a school for children with special needs and a centre for adults with learning difficulties, to help them improve their cognitive abilities.

Alexandra said: “Evie brings so much cheer and comfort to hundreds of people. Those she helps are behind her 100 per cent and are absolutely thrilled she’s been nominated. Evie is a busy dog, and to win this award would mean a lot to both of us.

“Everyone in the community is behind her, and we are really excited to come home after the competition and show them all our trophy (whether it be the finalist trophy or the winning trophy) that recognises all her hard work.

“She has received invitations to meet the Bishop of Chichester, the Mayor and Mayoress of Chichester and the Chichester MP who have all wanted to congratulate her. She was so happy; her tail wouldn’t stop wagging.”

The winner of HiLife PAT Dog of the Year 2018 will be announced during a presentation at Crufts on March 9, at the NEC in Birmingham in the Good Citizen Ring. The winning dog, as voted for by the public, will then be announced and will receive a cheque for £500 and a three-month supply of HiLife goodies.