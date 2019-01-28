These are the best places to live in the South of England

We all may like to believe we live in the best area of the UK, but when it comes down to the nitty-gritty some areas are arguably better than others.

Locations across the UK have been assessed as part of the 2019 Halifax Quality of Life Survey, which looks at health, crime rate, weather, employment, broadband speed, happiness and skills in a given area, to identify which places are the best to live.

South Oxfordshire was named the top local authority district for quality of life in the UK

In the south of England, South Oxfordshire came out top of the list.

Good quality of life

While South Oxfordshire was named the top local authority district for quality of life in the UK, the Cotswolds in the South West also scored highly on employment, earnings, health, life expectancy and the weather.

Vales of White Horse, Waverley, Hart and Winchester in the South East, completed the top five areas in the south with the best quality of life.

But where is the best place to live in the whole of the UK?

The Orkney Islands in Scotland offer the best quality of life in the UK, according to the report.

Residents of the islands benefit from an above average employment rate - nine out of 10 people aged between 16 and 64 are in work - as well as good health and low traffic congestion on the roads.

However, the area did fall short when it came to internet connectivity, as at present only two thirds of the islands can access ‘superfast broadband’ (24Mbps+) speeds.

The top 20 areas for quality of life in the South of England

1. South Oxfordshire, South East

2. Cotswolds, South West

3. Vale of White Horse, South East

4. Waverley, South East

5. Hart, South East

6. Winchester, South East

7. Rushmoor, South East

8. Surrey Heath, South East

9. Wokingham, South East

10. West Oxfordshire, South East

11. South Buckinghamshire, South East

12. Windsor and Maidenhead, South East

13. Elmbridge, South East

14. Chichester, South East

15. Chiltern, South East

16. West Berkshire, South East

17. Basingstoke and Deane, South East

18. South Hams, South West

19. Fareham, South East

20. Wycombe, South East