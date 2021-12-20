Museum of the moon

These were the most striking photos of 2021 in the Chichester Observer

As we near the end of 2021, we are taking a look at the best photos in the Chichester Observer this year

By The Newsroom
Monday, 20th December 2021, 7:48 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 1:28 pm

There were some wonderful events in Chichester this year which provided many brilliant photo opportunities.

Do you have any favourite snaps from this year? Send them to us at [email protected]

Read the stories behind the photos: Ladies Day at Goodwood - Museum of the Moon - University of Chichester graduation - Pub in the Park - Lego Brick Wonders at the Novium Museum - Christmas lights in Chichester - Residents make a commitment to the environment - Christmas at Cowdray - Late Night Shopping - Care home winter wonderland - Eight year old takes on charity marathon dressed as Sir Tom Moore - Goodwood Revival

1.

Ladies Day at Goodwood

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2.

University of Chichester graduation

3.

Pub in the Park

Photo: Derek Martin Photography and Art

4.

Brick Wonders at the Novium Museum

