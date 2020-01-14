This is how upgrade funds have been spent at Chichester, Barnham and Emsworth railway stations

Improvements have been carried out at Chichester, Barnham and Emsworth railway stations afters passengers had their say on how upgrade money should be spent.

The West Sussex Rail Users Association and fellow passengers put forward their ideas for Govia Thameslink Railway’s Passenger Benefit Fund, calling for upgrades to toilets and seating.

Before and after: The benches at Chichester railway station

At Barnham, three new wooden benches have been installed on the London-bound platform and general improvements have been made to toilets.

At Emsworth, the subway has been brightened up with freshly painted walls and the stairs have also had a much-needed upgrade.

Chichester rail users are also able to rest their legs following the installation of eight new wooden benches on platforms.

Trevor Tupper, of the West Sussex Rail Users Association, said: “We’re very pleased with the work so far.

Before and after: Stairs at Emsworth station

“The new wooden seats are far more comfortable than the old metal ones.”

Keith Jipps, Infrastructure Director at GTR, said: “The new seating, toilet improvements and subway upgrade make a real difference to the station environment.

“It is also pleasing to know how well-received the new benches have been and we look forward to making further improvements across our network.”

SEE MORE: Chichester family arrived home from holiday with a scorpion in their suitcase

This is why you may have heard an explosion in Selsey

Emergency accommodation for rough sleepers in Chichester district as storm hits