This is the average household income and age in these Chichester area streets
We’ve looked at the average household income and age of residents in the Chichester area.
We have used the information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics. All street pictures from Google Maps. See also: The 11 worst Chichester roads for fatal and serious accidents
Orchard Street. Average age of residents is 47, older than the national average of 39. Average household income of 35,000 pounds is higher than the national average.
West Street. Average age of residents is 47, older than the national average of 39. Average household income of 35,000 pounds is higher than the national average.
Little London Road. Average age of local residents is 42, older than the national average of 39. Average household income is 32,000 pounds, higher than the national average.
Westgate, Chichester. Average age of residents is 47, older than the national average of 39. Average household income is 32,000 pounds, higher than the national average.
