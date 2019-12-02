This is why armed police were called to Chichester city centre

Armed police were seen in Chichester city centre earlier this morning.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were responding to reports of an altercation in East Street involving a small number of people at around 10am.

Sussex Police

However when officers attended, the group had dispersed, the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that armed officers attended the incident as they were the nearest available unit.

