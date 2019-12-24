This is why multiple fire engines were sent to Bognor Regis last night

A fire broke out at a flat in Bognor last night (Monday, December 23).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, four engines were sent to London Road just after 7.40pm and crews spent three hours tacking the fire.

Fire service

Sudley Road resident Liam James Rutter said everyone was evacuated safely from the flat, above the charity shop Age UK, and the fire service did a 'great job in the small amount of time'.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called to a fire in a building at 7.43pm last night on London Road, Bognor Regis.

"Four fire engines and one command unit attended the scene. Two hose reels and three jets were used to extinguish the fire. Crews left the scene at 10.47pm."

The fire service confirmed no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

