This is why you may have heard an explosion in Selsey

A bomb disposal team carried out a controlled explosion on Medmerry Beach in Selsey this morning (Tuesday, January 14).

According to the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, the beach was closed to the public after the discovery of 'highly explosive' ordnance.

Reports first came in on Monday afternoon but the ordnance was 'well covered by the tide'. Photo: Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

Reports first came in at around 1pm yesterday afternoon but the ordnance was 'well covered by the tide', so the team returned at 7am this morning.

Its post on social media read: "On arrival, the ordnance was located and a further search of the beach was carried out. More ordnance was found and a cordon was put in place and the beach was closed to the public.

"Photos were taken and sent to Navy E.O.D (Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team) who confirmed the items to be ordnance.

"E.O.D. arrived on scene and carried out a controlled explosion around 11:10am."

If you come across any ordnance on the beach or something you are unsure of, do not touch it and dial 999 straight away. Photo: Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

If you come across any ordnance on the beach or something you are unsure of, Selsey Coastguard warned not to touch it and dial 999 straight away.

It added: "Ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes and ordnance found on this beach have been found to be highly explosive like this piece, so please do not touch it and call the coastguard."