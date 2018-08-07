Thousands of years of combat at Arundel Castle this bank holiday weekend

Visitors to Arundel Castle will be taken on an adventure through history over the bank holiday weekend.

The castle will host the 12,000 Years of Combat event from August 25 to 27, when award-winning living history groups will represent a vast range of time periods, beginning with the Stone Age, then travelling through the Roman, Saxon, Norman, Medieval and Victorian periods – and beyond.

Arundel Castle is to host the 12,000 Years of Combat event. Picture: Julia Claxton

The thrilling showdown will see gladiators, crusaders and knights clash in the ultimate ‘who would win’ fight.

Tented encampments on the castle’s lower lawns will immerse visitors in days gone by with falconry displays, archery demonstrations, artillery showcases and more. Each performer will dress in historically accurate garments from their respective eras and present a walk through 12,000 years of costume, weapons and armour the end of each day.

Paul Ullson, castle events co-ordinator, said: “History is typically taught in isolation – learning about one period or another – but often without understanding the big picture.

“With 12,000 Years of Combat, we bring the past to life and connect the links between these wide-ranging historical periods.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to this exciting event and discovering which era is the toughest of them all.”

Castle manager Stephen Manion said: “Arundel Castle and Sussex have a vibrant heritage which we are very proud to celebrate with this fantastic event.

“This year is set to be our biggest and best, with something to enthral, entertain and inform visitors of all ages and interests.

“It’s history in action – and the perfect way to spend the August bank holiday weekend with the family.”

Arundel Castle is open from 10am until 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, and Mondays in August. For more information on Arundel Castle and its events calendar, or to purchase tickets for 12,000 Years of Combat, visit