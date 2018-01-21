Thousands raised for hospice during fundraising year

The team at Oceanair are celebrating a year of charity events held in support of a hospice.

In February 2017, Oceanair employees nominated Chestnut Tree House as their charity of the year.

The Oceanair team taking part in the Reebok Ragnar event

Throughout the year, there have been a whole host of entertaining and challenging events arranged to raise crucial funds, both in and out of the office.

Since February, the Oceanair team have taken on numerous fundraising activities including a bake sale and a plant raffle.

To raise funds for Chestnut Tree House, Oceanair’s stores supervisor took part in the Great North Run.

In addition to these fundraising events, a hardy team set out from Maidstone to Brighton in September, each running legs of the course non-stop over two days to complete the Reebok Ragnar White Cliffs Event.

The Oceanair team rounded off the year with a Christmas Fancy Dress Bonanza.

Selsey based Oceanair Marine Limited is the world’s leading supplier of blinds, shades, screens, and soft furnishings in the marine market. Oceanair products are exported to over 37 countries, supplying internationally renowned brands.

In total, £2,750 was raised during 2017 by the Oceanair team, funds which will help to support Chestnut Tree House.

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and South East Hampshire and cares for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions. The charity is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, caring for children with life limiting conditions and offering vital support for their families.

A total of 93 per cent of the hospice’s costs must be provided by donations, making contributions essential to continue the amazing role they play in the lives of these children and their families.

Find out more at www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk.