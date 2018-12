Lanterns were paraded through Brighton’s streets on the longest night of the year at the annual Burning the Clocks event.

Thousands lined the streets to watch the parade which marks the winter solstice each year (December 21).

A lantern in the shape of Brighton Aquarium led this year's Burning the Clocks parade

Organised by arts charity Same Sky, the parade, which began at 6.30pm, made its way from New Road, through The Lanes and down to Brighton beach.

Everything you need to know about Burning the Clocks

A clock lantern was carried through Brighton during the winter solstice celebration

Crowds turned out for Brighton's Burning the Clocks parade