Three people in the water off Bognor sparks emergency response

Reports of kayakers in difficulty in the water off Bognor Regis sparked an emergency response yesterday (Satuday).

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said it attended a coastguard sea rescue shortly before 1pm in the water off Butlins in Bognor.

Coastguard

A spokesman added: "Team tasked while out on a local knowledge patrol to kayakers in difficulty. Littlehampton Coastguard Team and Selsey Lifeboat had also been paged.

"Arriving on scene we could see three people in the water, we were ready and carried out a snatch water rescue. Once all three casualties were safely ashore the lifeboat was stood down."

The spokesman said one of the kayakers was 'in a lot of pain with a possible dislocated shoulder'.

It added: "An ambulance was requested and casualty care was given while we were waiting for it.

"With all kayaks and all kayakers located we were stood down with Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team to return back to stations.

"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach, or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!"