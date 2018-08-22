Thrills for all ages as duo take to skies

A thrilling experience that proved to all that fun has no age restrictions - a teenaged man was joined on a skydive experience by his granddad.

Sam Hyde, 19, of Adversane Road, is an ex-Worthing High and Chichester College student. He set off for a skydive at Old Sarum airfield, Salisbury, for a birthday gift from his parents. His mother Helen Hyde and grandfather Graham Forshaw went along to watch Sam enjoy the adventurous task.

Unpredictable bad weather cancelled the sky dive three times. Finally the weather was fine all the way from Worthing to the air field, and the buzz of aircraft and blue skies even excited Sam’s 80 year old granddad. Watching Sam prepare for his jump excited Graham enough to the point that when Sam took the slow walk to the waiting plane his grandad decided to join too.

Graham said: “I asked the Go Skydive people if they could find a space for me on the plane and they agreed.

“So we both kitted up together, went through the pre-jump drill, strapped on our parachutes and clambered aboard. Soaring high over the Salisbury countryside we soon reached 10,000 feet.”

Despite Sam admitting he was terrified, the pair were Launched into the sky-dive at 125 mph from 10,000 to 5000 feet. After a Sam safely landed he watched Graham slide in for a perfect landing, an experience neither will forget.