Thunderstorm warning issued for Sussex

A warning about possible thunderstorms for today across Sussex has been issued by the Met Office.

The agency says that: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon before fading away by early evening.

“20-30mm of rain in an hour is possible in a few places, leading to surface water flooding, whilst there is a chance of one or two impacts from lightning and hail.”

The Met Office does add that these storms could be localised so some areas may not be affected.

The forecast is for temperatures to hit the high 20s degC with tomorrow (Friday July 6) possibly even hotter.

The UV levels are due to hit very high levels again around lunchtime and the pollen count will be high.

Trending stories:

How to keep your garden lawn healthy and green during a heatwave

Top 10 UK days out, tours and experiences – according to TripAdvisor