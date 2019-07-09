Tidy on a Friday and help keep the district litter free

Staff at estate agents Tod Anstee Hancock are taking time out to litter pick in Chichester and East Wittering as part of the council's anti-litter campaign.

And the team is encouraging members of the public to join them at their two The Tidy on a Friday events taking place this summer.

The aim is to spruce up the area, removing as much plastic and litter as possible along the way.

And there will be a prize of a lunch for two at Billy's on the Beach in Bracklesham for the litter picker who collects the most rubbish.

The first litter pick takes place on Friday, 12 July from 3.30pm to 5pm, with Billy's on the Beach as the meeting place.

The second event on Friday, August 2 takes place from 3.30pm to 5pm, meeting at Centurion’s Way.

The events are in support of Chichester District Council’s anti-litter campaign, organised by sales negotiator Aimee Humphrey. To contact Aimee for more information, call 01243 523723.