Time to vote for your winner in the Chichester Observer series Community Awards 2018

The time has come for readers to choose the winners of this year’s Observer Community Awards.
Today we announce the nominations suggested by readers – and give YOU the chance to vote for the winners who will be announced at our awards ceremony at Butlin’s in December.
All the nominees can be found on the left and you can vote using our form which can be found in the Chichester Observer series published on November 15, 2018, or by text.
The winners will be chosen by readers (with the exception of the Special Achievement Award which will be chosen by Observer staff). The winners will be announced at a free awards ceremony at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis on Monday, December 4. The closing date to vote is December 2, 2018.
All the nominees:
BEST VOLUNTEER - SHIRLEY HENRY AWARD
Sponsored by George Ide
Nominees:
John Sired
Linda Glasspool
Katherine Minchin
Derek Winslow
Kevin Milligan
Debbie Marsh
Andy Heath
Janet Tucker
BEST COMMUNITY PERSON
Nominees:
Louise Morley-Brooks
Mike King
Peter Lindars
Vince Foote
Danny Dawes
FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR
Nominees:
Julie Budge
The Unforgettables
Laura Bulbeck
Jessica Webb
BEST COACH
Nominees:
Gary Purser
Phil Baker
Suzanne Hill
Gary Wallis
SPORTS TEAM OR SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR
Nominees:
Chichester Ladies Football Team
Chichester City Football Club
Dragonflyers Trampoline Club
Chichester Falcons Softball Club
Chichester Hockey Club Ladies’ First Team
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
Sponsored by HRDept
Nominees:
Michael Conolly
Rachel Asker Clark
Boxies, Boxgrove
Anthony Wickens
Sue Shimmel
BEST COMMUNITY EVENT
Nominees:
British Forces Veterans R&R Tangmere
Stonepillow Big Sleep Out
Roman Re-enactment, Novium Museum
BEST LOCAL VOLUNTARY/CHARITY GROUP
Sponsored by Chichester Rotary
Nominees:
Grandad’s Front Room
Dementia Support
Chichester Ship Canal
Mount Noddy
Four Streets Projects
Releasing Potential
Chichester Downs Syndrome Support Group
CONTRIBUTION TO ARTS IN THE COMMUNITY
Sponsored by Great Ballard
Nominees:
Dementia Support in partnership with University of Chichester
Volunteers at the Regis Centre & Alexandra Theatre
Jess Fuller Brown
Yvonne Warren
HERO TO ANIMALS
Nominees:
Mount Noddy
Brent Lodge
MINI HERO
Nominees:
Jess Webb
Alex Webb
Alfie McDermott
NCS Chichester Youth Canoe Club volunteers
OBSERVER AWARD FOR SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT
Sponsored by Rolls Royce
Chosen by the Observer, this award recognises the special achievements or effort by an individual or a group.
TO VOTE BY POST: Fill in the voting coupon found in the Chichester Observer series and return it by Sunday, December 2.
TO VOTE BY TEXT: Simply text, CCO followed by a space and the word COMM along with the three digit voting code of the group you are voting for found here to 85100 (eg CCO COMM 015). Voting by text costs £1.50p per vote plus one standard network rate message. Don’t forget the spaces! You can vote as often as you like before the text line closes at 11.55pm Sunday, December 2. SP BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351
Terms & Conditions: Voting by text costs £1.50 per vote plus your standard network rate. Don’t forget the spaces! You can vote as often as you like before the text line closes at [02/12/18 23.55]. Entries received after the stated competition closing deadline will not be counted but you still may be charged. Open only to UK residents over 18 years. Bill payer’s permission must be obtained before entering. This is a Johnston Press competition. SMS service provided by BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351. By entering, you are indicating that you are happy to receive offers from Johnston Press Plc. by SMS. Please add [ NOINFO ] at the end of your text entry if you do not wish to receive these. For full t&cs visit http://www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.