Time to vote for your winner in the Chichester Observer series Community Awards 2018

The time has come for readers to choose the winners of this year’s Observer Community Awards.

Today we announce the nominations suggested by readers – and give YOU the chance to vote for the winners who will be announced at our awards ceremony at Butlin’s in December.

All the nominees can be found on the left and you can vote using our form which can be found in the Chichester Observer series published on November 15, 2018, or by text.

The winners will be chosen by readers (with the exception of the Special Achievement Award which will be chosen by Observer staff). The winners will be announced at a free awards ceremony at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis on Monday, December 4. The closing date to vote is December 2, 2018.

All the nominees:

BEST VOLUNTEER - SHIRLEY HENRY AWARD

Sponsored by George Ide

Nominees:

John Sired

Linda Glasspool

Katherine Minchin

Derek Winslow

Kevin Milligan

Debbie Marsh

Andy Heath

Janet Tucker

BEST COMMUNITY PERSON

Nominees:

Louise Morley-Brooks

Mike King

Peter Lindars

Vince Foote

Danny Dawes

FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Julie Budge

The Unforgettables

Laura Bulbeck

Jessica Webb

BEST COACH

Nominees:

Gary Purser

Phil Baker

Suzanne Hill

Gary Wallis

SPORTS TEAM OR SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Chichester Ladies Football Team

Chichester City Football Club

Dragonflyers Trampoline Club

Chichester Falcons Softball Club

Chichester Hockey Club Ladies’ First Team

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Sponsored by HRDept

Nominees:

Michael Conolly

Rachel Asker Clark

Boxies, Boxgrove

Anthony Wickens

Sue Shimmel

BEST COMMUNITY EVENT

Nominees:

British Forces Veterans R&R Tangmere

Stonepillow Big Sleep Out

Roman Re-enactment, Novium Museum

BEST LOCAL VOLUNTARY/CHARITY GROUP

Sponsored by Chichester Rotary

Nominees:

Grandad’s Front Room

Dementia Support

Chichester Ship Canal

Mount Noddy

Four Streets Projects

Releasing Potential

Chichester Downs Syndrome Support Group

CONTRIBUTION TO ARTS IN THE COMMUNITY

Sponsored by Great Ballard

Nominees:

Dementia Support in partnership with University of Chichester

Volunteers at the Regis Centre & Alexandra Theatre

Jess Fuller Brown

Yvonne Warren

HERO TO ANIMALS

Nominees:

Mount Noddy

Brent Lodge

MINI HERO

Nominees:

Jess Webb

Alex Webb

Alfie McDermott

NCS Chichester Youth Canoe Club volunteers

OBSERVER AWARD FOR SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Sponsored by Rolls Royce

Chosen by the Observer, this award recognises the special achievements or effort by an individual or a group.

TO VOTE BY POST: Fill in the voting coupon found in the Chichester Observer series and return it by Sunday, December 2.

TO VOTE BY TEXT: Simply text, CCO followed by a space and the word COMM along with the three digit voting code of the group you are voting for found here to 85100 (eg CCO COMM 015). Voting by text costs £1.50p per vote plus one standard network rate message. Don’t forget the spaces! You can vote as often as you like before the text line closes at 11.55pm Sunday, December 2. SP BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351

Terms & Conditions: Voting by text costs £1.50 per vote plus your standard network rate. Don’t forget the spaces! You can vote as often as you like before the text line closes at [02/12/18 23.55]. Entries received after the stated competition closing deadline will not be counted but you still may be charged. Open only to UK residents over 18 years. Bill payer’s permission must be obtained before entering. This is a Johnston Press competition. SMS service provided by BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351. By entering, you are indicating that you are happy to receive offers from Johnston Press Plc. by SMS. Please add [ NOINFO ] at the end of your text entry if you do not wish to receive these. For full t&cs visit http://www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.