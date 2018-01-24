Tip charge anger after woman’s beach clean

A woman who was charged for taking beach rubbish to the tip says it’s no wonder people are resorting to littering.

As well as finding a water butt and jerry can, Elmer resident Sam Caplin, pictured, also cleared a tyre that had been dumped on the beach near her house.

She was horrified when she took it to the Bognor tip and was told she would have to pay £4.

Sam said: “We went out of our way to take it off the beach and to the tip and then we are charged.

“That’s why people are dumping them in hedges.”

Sam said she hadn’t noticed an increase in litter around Elmer beach since the tip charges were introduced in October 2016 but she is trying to get Arun District Council to provide a wheelie bin and dog waste bin because she said dog walkers often leave bags on the beach path.