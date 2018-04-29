Toddler bounce fun for Snowdrop Trust

Toddlers were bouncing for joy at a special fun day raising funds for a charity.

Air Arena in Chichester hosted a special Easter Bunny Toddler Group bounce in the holidays in aid of local charity, the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

The unique charity provides ‘Nursing Care at Home’ for local children who have a life-threatening illness or who may be terminally ill.

Parents and toddlers attending Air Arena enjoyed a visit from a bouncing bunny.

They also shared a special rabbit inspired lunch complete with cucumber and carrot sticks.

Di Levantine, co chair and co founder of the trust, attended the event with her grandchildren.

She said: “Giorgia Cappella and her team here have been so generous in allowing the charity to be part of their toddler sessions.

“Some of our Snowdrop families use the facilities here and it has been super to inform other parents about the vital work that our nurses and counsellor do for local children with life limiting or terminal illnesses.

“They raised over £360 for the Trust and we look forward to doing more fundraising events with their energetic team !”

For more information about the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, visit the website at www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com.

Find out more about Air Arena at www.airarena.co.uk.