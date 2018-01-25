Together for Tyler appeal takes a giant leap forward

Fabulous fundraising happened last year – now 2018 is all about turning big dreams into a reality.

The Together for Tyler appeal is now just £8,000 away from reaching its goal of building Tyler Murphy the accommodation he needs.

The Royal Oak Pink Pub in Bersted raised an amazing �3,500 with one night of events before Christmas

A huge community fundraising effort has seen thousands raised since the Observer, Gazette and Spirit FM jointly launched the campaign for the Barnham youngster in August last year.

Spirit FM DJ Stuart McGinlay said: “The generosity of local people has been fantastic and now we are within touching distance of the target.

“It’s going to make such a positive difference to Tyler’s life.

“I can’t wait for us to reach the final total but we need just a bit more help to get there.”

The first Together for Tyler fundraiser of 2018 will be the Littlehampton Leap on Sunday, February 18.

Observer and Spirit FM staff will join Jan, Tyler’s mum, in jumping into the Arun for the annual dip.

Organisers Arun Divers are generously donating a third of all the money raised to Together for Tyler as well as Arun Youth Aqua Centre.

We want as many people as possible to dress in green (Tyler’s favourite colour) and join us.

Jumpers only have to raise a minimum of £10.

Jan said: ““When I signed up for the Littlehampton Leap it was a long way away, now it’s only next month.

“I’m petrified of heights.

“Please do join us if you can and thank you so much to everyone who has helped us get Tyler what he needs.”

After the campaign hit the £20,000 mark at the end of last year, Jan was able to instruct the surveyors.

Arun District Council is putting in £30,000 but, unfortunately, costs have suddenly gone up.

However, the campaign has been boosted by a significant anonymous donation, which means we now just have around £8,000 of the £50,000 left to raise.

Tyler, 20, has lived with a brain tumour since the age of 12, which has left him with mobility and visual problems.

He continues to selflessly run Tyler’s Trust, his charity which delivers special gift boxes for children in hospital.

We are confident his new bedroom, wetroom and garden access will be built this year, giving him the independence he needs.

