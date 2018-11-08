Top West Sussex lunch venues

Top 12 West Sussex lunchtime venues via TripAdvisor

With the start of November, many people across West Sussex will be out and about doing their Christmas shopping in the coming weeks.

It will be an opportunity to make a day of it and we have checked out TripAdvisor for the most popular lunchtime venues. From a very popular street food cafe on Chichester bypass to a high end restaurant, there’s something for everyone.

Waves Cafe and Sandwich Bar, High Street, Selsey. 'Lovely food and service'. Photo: Google Street Maps
Ami Bistro, Rowlands Road, Worthing. 'Lovely food great service'. Photo: Google Street Maps
Comestibles, Red Lion Street, Midhurst. 'Great little cafe!'. Photo: Google Street Maps
The Fig Tree, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. ''Little Gem in Hurstpierpoint' Photo: Google Street Maps
