Tourism award recognises Novium Museum’s Chichester Roman Week

The Chichester Roman Week, an annual event organised by The Novium Museum, has been awarded a coveted award.

Taking place during May half term every year, the event brings Roman history to life with a variety of events taking place in the city centre and around the district.

Mark Smith, chair of Tourism South East; Amanda Harwood and Charlotte Timlick, The Novium Museum; and Andrew Mosley, general manager of The Grand Brighton

The Chichester Roman Week event has now been awarded Bronze in the category Tourism Event of the Year at the Beautiful South Awards for Excellence 2018.

These awards are run by Tourism South East in partnership with Services for Tourism Ltd.

Members of the Novium Museum team attended the awards ceremony, which was held at the Grand Hotel Brighton.

Grant funding from the Roman Research Trust and the Roman Society funded the headline event during the week this year – a Roman Re-Enactment in Priory Park, which attracted more than 2,000 visitors during the day.

Cllr Eileen Lintill, cabinet member for Community Services at Chichester District Council says: “It is a real honour for Chichester Roman Week to have been recognised in this year’s prestigious Beautiful South Awards.

“To receive a Bronze Award for Tourism Event of the Year 2018 is a testament to the hard work of the team at The Novium Museum.”

Continuing on the success of this year’s event, Chichester Roman Week 2019 will take place during May half term, from May 27 to June 1.

Supported again by Chichester BID and a number of local businesses, shops and visitor attractions, the week offers a programme of exciting and educational events for all ages to enjoy, including talks, trails, workshops and family activities.

The highlight of the week will see re-enactment group Legio Secunda Augusta return to Priory Park with an even bigger interactive re-enactment display, including their very popular Gladiator Battle.

Find out more at www.thenovium.org/romanweek.