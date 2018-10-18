Tourist accommodation approved in Bosham

Tourist accommodation in Bosham has been approved by Chichester District Council.

Change of use to a barn in Old Park Lane to form tourist accommodation was approved on Friday (October 12).

A spokesman for the applicants said: "Proposals reinforce and respond to, rather than detract from, the distinctive character and special qualities of the area of outstanding natural beauty."

They added that the plans are 'sensitively designed' to maintain the 'tranquillity and character' of the area and the proposals provide a high quality attracting for accommodation and encourages an extended tourist season.

The approval comes with a s106 agreement, which is a developer contribution towards local infrastructure.

See the application reference BO/18/01825/FUL

