Town paints and hides pebbles for cancer charity

Groups from across Littlehampton are supporting a cancer charity by painting pebbles.

Mayor of Littlehampton and event organiser Emma Neno, pictured above, launched the CancerWiseRocks campaign, where people paint and varnish a pebble, add the #CancerWiseRocks social media hashtag on the back and then conceal it around the town for someone else to find, photograph and hide, and perhaps paint one themselves.

So far, Littlehampton Organisation of Community Art, the 7th Littlehampton Scouts, Mewsbrook Park Café and town childminder Sam Boyd have all got involved, with more than 3,000 members on the campaign’s Facebook page. CancerWise is an independent, Chichester-based charity which helps patients and their families across Arun and West Sussex with art and music therapy and social events.

