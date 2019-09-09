A27 Chichester By Pass clears after collision involving motorcycle

The A27 was partially blocked in Chichester after an accident this afternoon, according to traffic reports.

A27 Chichester By Pass was reportedly partly blocked eastbound due to a collision involving a motorcycle at the Oving traffic lights.

Emergency services

Emergency services were at the scene, with traffic queuing back to Whyke Roundabout at around 4.20pm.

According to reports, the road was cleared as of 5.10pm.

