A27 closed due to van collision, causing gridlock

The A27 is closed this morning due to a van collision.

A statement from Highways England said: "The A27 is currently closed from its junction with the A259 (Emsworth) to the A259 (Chichester) with delays of at least 60 minutes covering several miles of the eastbound carriageway.

The accident on the A27

"This closure is due to a road traffic collision and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

"For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media."

"Diversion route details and guidance is as follows: Follow the "Hollow Diamond" diversion route, exit the A27 at the Emsworth intersection and take the A259 eastbound.

"Continue on the A259 to then re-join the A27 at the Fishbourne roundabout."

Sussex Police are also at the scene and leading the response to this incident.

On Twitter, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently dealing with our fifth road traffic collision where we are having to extricate casualties in 12 hours. Please be careful on your commute on the roads this #MondayMorning.