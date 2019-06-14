Bus and car in A259 collision

Motorists travelling between Chichester and Bognor are advised to expect delays after an accident this morning (Friday).

According to traffic reports, a bus and a car have been involved in a collision on A259 Chichester Road westbound after Elbridge Avenue.

The car has reportedly ended up in a ditch and the road is partially blocked, resulting in slow moving traffic.

Delays are being reported in both directions between Chichester and Bognor, particularly between Colworth and North Bersted, with queues building in both directions.

Sussex Police confirmed it was 'damage only' collision with no reported injuries.