Car ‘fails to stop’ following A27 collision in Chichester

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop following a collision on the A27 Fishbourne roundabout in Chichester yesterday evening.

A red car failed to stop following the collision at 10.20pm, according to a tweet by Chichester Police.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw the red car at the scene to get in touch.

Police at the scene. Photo: Chichester Police/Twitter

