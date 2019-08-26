'Carnage' as beach-goers flock to the Witterings

As temperatures across the county reached highs of 27 degrees, beach-goers have had trouble getting to and from the West Wittering Estate.

Many have taken to social media to described the traffic situation.

Rob McInnes said: "Anyone else trapped at the carnage at West Wittering tonight? #gridlock"

Matt Pantony said: "Still sat in traffic at #westwittering beech, been 3 hours, it’s all kicking off, never seen anything like it."

Lorrain said: "Sitting on a boat at #easthead wondering what the red lights were on land. Realised it’s rear lights of traffic queuing to get out! Saw the 90min queues today near Chichester Marina to get to #westwittering. Feel sorry for all those spending longer in their cars than on the beach."

Traffic is not the only problem the balmy weather has brought: More than 20 children have been reported missing at some point across the weekend and residents were encouraged to avoid the area due to the number of people who flocked to the coast.

Officers said the children are usually reunited with their parents within minutes.