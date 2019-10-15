Chichester Police called to 'fallen trees in the road'

Police officers were called to reports of fallen trees in Rogate and Fernhurst this morning (Tuesday).

In a post on social media at 7.20am, Chichester Police said it received three calls alerting them to fallen trees in the road 'across the Chichester area'.

It added that the reports were received at A286 Fernhurst and A272 Rogate.

A spokesperson for the force said, after being alerted at 5.10am, officers removed the tree from the A286 at 6.16am.

Meanwhile, officers removed the tree from the A272 at 8.22am — 80 minutes after the first call came in.

