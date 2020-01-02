Christmas tree causing delays on A27 near Chichester

The A27 has been partially blocked by a Christmas tree this morning (Thursday, January 2), according to traffic reports.

Minor delays have been reported on the A27 westbound from A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell services roundabout) to The Street (Tangmere roundabout).

Traffic is reportedly coping well.

