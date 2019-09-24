Collision closes A283 both ways near Petworth

The A283 has been closed both ways north of Petworth after a collision this afternoon (Tuesday).

Sussex Roads Police officer Pete May has advised motorists to 'find an alternative route' after the accident at Colhook Industrial Park.

According to traffic reports, two cars were involved in the collision at the turn off for Gunters Bridge and the entrance to Palfrey Farm.

Have you read?: Trains to terminate early in West Sussex due to incidents under investigation



Watch as van drives wrong way around Chichester roundabout



Police provide update on Bognor murder investigation