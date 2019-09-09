Emergency services called to collision involving motorcycle on A27 Chichester By Pass

The A27 has been partially blocked in Chichester after an accident this afternoon, according to traffic reports.

A27 Chichester By Pass has reportedly been partly blocked eastbound due to a collision involving a motorcycle at the Oving traffic lights.

Emergency services

Emergency services are at the scene, with traffic queuing back to Whyke Roundabout.

