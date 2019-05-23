Gas mains work to cause bus diversions in Chichester

Bus diversions will take place next week due to gas mains replacement work, Stagecoach has revealed.

From Tuesday, May 28, 21-week long gas mains replacement work will start in College Lane, making it ‘necessary to divert’ service 50 to and from Graylingwell & Summersdale.

Stagecoach

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “All service 50 journeys will run via Broyle Road and Wellington Road instead of College Lane. All bus stops along the diversion route will be observed to provide alternative stop facilities.

"Bus stops in Oaklands Way and College Lane will not be served by service 50. The works will initially start in the section of College Lane between Wellington Road and the University of Chichester, therefore U7 journeys will not immediately be affected during this first phase of works.

"During the second part of phase 1, expected to start 4 weeks later, College Lane will be closed from the University entrance to Spitalfield Lane. U7 journeys will run via Broyle Road, Wellington Road and the top end of College Lane to access the University.

“The second phase of works includes Spitalfield Lane and to avoid disruption to the service 50 all journeys to continue to be diverted, maintaining punctuality.”