Here is why gritters were on the roads today – despite there being no ice

Gritters were out and about this morning – despite there being no sign of ice on the roads.

The vehicles were driven out of depots early today (Saturday, October 19) – and it did not matter that that the temperature was well above freezing.

Gritters have been out and about for the county council's annual practice run. Picture: West Sussex County Council

Operation Snowflake is West Sussex County Council’s annual practice run for gritters, with no grit actually used, as it prepares to keep priority routes safe over winter.

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We want to ensure we’re winter ready.

“Drivers from contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places check the gritters and equipment are in good working order ahead of any severe weather later in the year.

“They also note any problems they might find on the routes, such as overgrown hedges needing attention.”