Police officers had to pick up 'hundreds of nails and screws' off the road in Chichester this morning.

According to Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee, a tool box had fallen from a vehicle on the A27.

His post on Twitter read: "After someone screwed up and lost their tool box on the A27 [at] Chichester, we’ve attended and picked up the hundreds of nails and screws which were all over the road.

"Thanks to everyone for their patience."