Large emergency response to collision on A27 near Chichester

Chichester Police has warned of 'severe delays' after a collision on the A27 this afternoon.

There has been a large emergency response to the incident, with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service crews, and SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) paramedics also on the scene.

In a post on social media, Chichester Police wrote: "ATeamChi are in attendance at a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the eastbound carriage way of the A27.

"Please avoid this area. #stayaway #roadclosed."

In another post, it added: "Severe delays expected."