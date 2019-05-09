Lucky escape for young driver on A27

A young driver was left 'very shaken' but uninjured after a collision on the A27 last night, according to Chichester Police.

Officers attended a single-vehicle accident between Hambrook and Southbourne at around 10.30pm.

Photo: Chichester Police

A post on social media by the force read: "Just attended a single vehicle RTC on the A27. A very shaken but lucky young man. #uninjured #luckyescape #stayalert #takeabreak #drivetoarrive."

A spokesman for the force said there were no injuries and the road was cleared by 11.30pm.

On Twitter, firefighter Gary Ball said the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident with Chichester and Havant crews, but they were 'not required'.